Chief Minister kicks off Visit A.P. campaign

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘Visit Andhra Pradesh-2023’ campaign to promote tourism in the State on the occasion of World Tourism Day, at his camp office on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy released a brochure to mark the occasion. He also unveiled a GIS web portal to guide visitors to tourist destinations in the State.

The Tourism Department should play a key role in promoting tourism, travel and hospitality fields, he said. after interacting with Dhimsa tribal dancers who came from Araku to attend the programme.

Tourism and Culture Department Special Chief Secretary Rajath Bhargav was present.


