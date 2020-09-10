Chief Minister keen on strengthening RBKs, PACs

VIJAYAWADA

10 September 2020 21:20 IST

Jagan holds review meeting with officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps for strengthening Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACs) and study the pros and cons of setting up Janata Bazaars at warehouses. He ordered that the farm inputs -- seeds, fertilizers and pesticides -- sold by RBKs should be of top quality.

Addressing a review meeting on RBKs on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Janata Bazaars should facilitate the sale of various crops and e-cropping makes it easy to pay insurance premium for the crops and compensation in case of damage and in ensuring remunerative prices. The focus should be on doubling the farmers' income, he exhorted the officials.

The Chief Minister said the government signed MoUs with Amul and other companies for providing employment opportunities to women. Commenting on the installation of meters for agriculture power connections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was essential to supply quality power to farmers. The money would be directly credited to farmers' bank accounts, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu, Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and Agriculture and Marketing Special Commissioner P.S. Pradyumna were among those present.