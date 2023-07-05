Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ineptitude has brought Polavaram project in A.P. to a grinding halt, alleges TDP leader

July 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Polavaram project has come to a grinding halt due to the ineptitude of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has failed in getting its revised cost sanctioned four long years after coming to power, alleges TDP leader and former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

Addressing the media at the State party office on Wednesday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the TDP government had achieved 72% physical progress in the project implementation, after which little was done.

During the TDP regime, not even a single displaced family was thrown onto the road. The then government got houses built for them and paid compensation amounting to ₹1,150 crore, he said.

At his first review meeting on the Polavaram project, the officials had told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the construction of houses for the displaced families was under progress, the diaphragm wall was already built, the earth-cum-rock fill dam works were about to be commenced, the height of the lower cofferdam was being increased, and the gaps were about to be filled, the TDP leader said.

However, the Chief Minister had abruptly changed the companies involved in the project to benefit some firms, which bagged the contracts later. This was strongly condemned by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said.

The reverse tendering introduced by the YSRCP government was a farce as the costs of some projects had actually gone up. It was to cover-up its failure in taking the Polavaram project forward, the government was not allowing TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the media to see the project site, he said.