Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for construction of houses in R5 Zone in Amaravati on July 24 

July 23, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to lay the foundation for construction of houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the R5 Zone in Amaravati on July 24.

The State government has conceived the zone and is proceeding with the project despite objections raised by the Amaravati farmers and the issue pending adjudication in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Amaravati farmers insist that the land constituting the R5 Zone is not meant for the EWS project, but is intended to have houses built for the daily wage earners and BPL families, and earmarked for LIG housing for certain categories of employees and persons, who are part and parcel of the process of development of the capital city of Amaravati.

The farmers say that making amendments to the Amaravati master plan for creating the R5 Zone is itself violative of the AP-CRDA Act, the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Rules, and the zoning regulations thereof.

On the other hand, the government asserts that it will get the houses constructed under its flagship Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the zone for the beneficiaries hailing from the NTR and Guntur districts.

In a statement on July 22 (Saturday), Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had said that the houses would be built in six months, no matter what obstacles might come in the way, and alleged that it was some realtors who had filed petitions in the courts in the guise of the farmers.

The AP. Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has ensured that basic infrastructure works are done in the 25 layouts spread across 1,135 acres, where 53,216 house sites measuring a cent each have been distributed.

At Krishnayapalem

Meanwhile, arrangements have been completed for the Chief Minister to lay the foundation for houses at Krishnayapalem village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district, and the infra works being taken up at a cost of ₹75 crore.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, and other senior officials visited the program venue on July 23 (Sunday).