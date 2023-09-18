Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy presents ‘Silk Vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara

September 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 18 presented a pair of ‘silk Vastrams’ to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The presentation was made on behalf of the State government in connection with the nine day Brahmotsavams that took off to a religious start with Dwajarohanam this evening.

Cladded in traditional white dhoti Jagan carried the vastrams in a silver plate over his head and marched towards the temple along with the temple paraphernalia which included elephants, bulls and horses and later handed them over it to the priests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vastrams will be adorned to the main deity on the auspicious day of Garuda seva scheduled on September 22 of this month.

He also took part in the procession of Chinna Sesha vahanam and released the New year diary and calendar.

Earlier he formally had inaugurated two guest houses in the posh Padmavati guest house area.

Mr. Jagan who will spend his night atop the town also visit temple for the second time in the early hours of Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT