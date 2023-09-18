Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy presents ‘Silk Vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara

September 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 18 presented a pair of ‘silk Vastrams’ to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The presentation was made on behalf of the State government in connection with the nine day Brahmotsavams that took off to a religious start with Dwajarohanam this evening.

Cladded in traditional white dhoti Jagan carried the vastrams in a silver plate over his head and marched towards the temple along with the temple paraphernalia which included elephants, bulls and horses and later handed them over it to the priests.

The vastrams will be adorned to the main deity on the auspicious day of Garuda seva scheduled on September 22 of this month.

He also took part in the procession of Chinna Sesha vahanam and released the New year diary and calendar.

Earlier he formally had inaugurated two guest houses in the posh Padmavati guest house area.

Mr. Jagan who will spend his night atop the town also visit temple for the second time in the early hours of Tuesday.