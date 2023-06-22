Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy moots new cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, and four cricket academies in Andhra Pradesh

June 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials of the Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports) to plan construction of a new world-class cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, and to transform the existing Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium into a Centre of Excellence.

Addressing a review meeting on ‘Adudam Andhra’ programme, which was aimed at promoting sports and games up to the national level, at his camp office on June 22 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had come forward to nurture talented cricketers in the State, and suggested that cricket academies be set up in Kadapa, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Mangalagiri.

He said the government took up the programme as a prestigious event, and collective efforts should be made for its success, with focus on the rural areas.

Prominent sportsmen and women should be roped in to hone the skills of youngsters, he exhorted the officials.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary G. Vani Mohan, Secretary (Finance) N. Gulzar, and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and vice-chairman Harshavardhan were present.