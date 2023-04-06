Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ‘Family Doctor’ programme in Andhra Pradesh

April 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - LINGAMGUNTLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Family Doctor programme here on April 6 (Thursday), under which qualified doctors in 10,032 YSR Village Health Clinics (VHCs) would extend preventive healthcare to the needy people across the State.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the programme would herald revolutionary changes in extending healthcare to the needy.

“Just like pensions are being handed over to the beneficiaries at their doorstep, healthcare will be provided to the people at their doorstep,” the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VHCs, to be manned by the Community Health Officers (CHOs), Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives (ANMs) and Accredited Social Health Assistant (ASHA) workers, would be equipped with 105 varieties of medicines, lab facilities to conduct 14 kinds of diagnostic tests, and 936 Mobile Medical Units (104 service).

Besides visiting the bedridden people and treating them, the Family Doctors would extend free medical treatment to people suffering from both communicable and non-communicable diseases, and to lactating mothers and anaemic schoolchildren and women, he said.

They would refer the patients in need of advanced medical treatment to the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals, while the VHCs would extend post-treatment healthcare to such patients.

“The government has brought about revolutionary changes in healthcare as it highly values the lives of people. With one Primary Health Centre (PHC) serving every 2,500 people, the Family Doctor programme will soon turn the State into a role model for other States in preventive healthcare,” he said.

Each mandal would have two PHCs, each comprising two doctors, with one of them taking caring of the out-patients and the other visiting the VHCs in the assigned villages, schools and anganwadi centres twice a month, he said, adding they would identify people suffering from BP, sugar and anaemic conditions, and provide them treatment in the initial stages, preventing serious heart and other diseases among them.

Asking people to assess the good deeds of the government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon them to become soldiers of the YSRCP and teach a fitting lesson to the opposition political leaders who weer coming together for electoral gains.

The Chief Minister asked the people to see the difference between the TDP and YSRCP terms in health, educational and other sectors.

Elaborating, he said medical procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri went up to 3,255 from 1,000 under the TDP term, which also avoided payment of ₹800 crore to the hospitals. “The YSRCP government has been spending more than ₹18,000 crore every year on medical and health sectors against the meagre ₹8,000 crore by the TDP government,” he said.

Similarly, the number of network hospitals under Aarogyasri went up to 2,261 from 914 during the TDP term, he said. “About 3,57,1596 people benefited under the scheme in the last 45 months,” he added.

The government had so far spent ₹9,000 crore under Aarogyasri and ₹990 crore under Aarogya Aasara alone, making it an average of ₹3,300 crore annually.