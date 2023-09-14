HamberMenu
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is an economic offender, not another Lal Bahadur or Vajapayee, says Pawan Kalyan

The arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is a precedent launched by Mr. Jagan and it could be applied to a former DGP or former Chief Secretary, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan; The State of Andhra Pradesh will be ruined if everybody plays the political game, leading to underdevelopment and rise in unemployment; Bureaucrats 

September 14, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - RAJAMUNDRY CENTRAL PRISON

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party Chief K. Pawan Kalyan and TDP General Secretary sharing a moment at Rajamundry Central Prison on September 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party Chief K. Pawan Kalyan on September 14 stated that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy was an economic offender and not another Lal (Lal Bahudur Sashtri) or former Prime Minister A.B. .

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference in Rajamundry, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said; “Despite being an economic offender, Mr. Jagan proceeded with the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the act is a political vendetta”, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan. 

Precedent

Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said that the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is a precedent launched by Mr. Jagan and it could be applied to a former DGP or a former Chief Secretary in the future. Even a 20-year-old police encounter case could be reopened under such a precedent. 

On the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said; “The State of Andhra Pradesh will ruin if everybody plays the political game. It will put the development of the State in question and lead to a rise in unemployment. Nobody is above the law. However, Mr. Naidu’s role should be established in the case (AP Skill Development Corporation case).

Reminder to bureaucrats: On the role of bureaucrats in governance, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said; “How could the bureaucrats believe in Mr. Jagan who had deserted his sister Ms. Sharmila and Mother Ms. Vijayawamma. The bureaucrats should realize that Mr. Jagan would not come to their rescue for their acts“, added Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

“Mr. Naidu had built cities like Cyberabad in Telangana. Mr. Jagan has been looting all the natural resources. Mr. Jagan, his aides, bureaucrats and police who are ignorant of the laws will have to be prepared to face the repercussions of their actions after. In Andhra Pradesh, the state of lawlessness has prevailed. The ruling and administration are against the spirit of the Constitution”, opined Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh / alliances and coalition

