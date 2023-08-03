Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gives the nod for filling vacant posts in universities and IIITs in Andhra Pradesh

August 03, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared the proposal to fill all the existing vacancies in the universities and IIITs in the State.

The posts will be filled on regular basis, and the recruitment process will be taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The relevant examinations will be conducted online and interviews will be completed by November 15.

At a review meeting at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Education Department to take necessary steps to fill 2,635 assistant professor, associate professor and professor vacancies in the universities and 660 similar posts in the IIITs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Universities will perform well if they are equipped with regular teaching staff,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “The selection process must be done purely on merit basis to ensure good quality of education for students.”

Stating that the government had already filled 51,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department, he said, “We should also fill existing vacancies in the universities also on a regular basis.”

The government completed the appointment of 1.30 lakh staff members in the village and ward secretariats in a flawless manner, and the appointment of faculty in universities and IIITs should also be expedited in the same manner, he said.

The officials proposed that candidates already working on contract basis should be given a maximum of 10 weightage marks at the rate of one mark per year.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the notification would be issued by the APPSC for filling the posts on August 23, and online examination would be conducted in the third and fourth weeks of September.

Results would be declared on October 10, and the final list of those selected, after conducting interviews, would be declared by November 15.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Principal Secretaries J. Syamala Rao (Higher Education) and Chiranjeevi Choudary (Finance-HR), College Education Commissioner P. Bhaskar, Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, and APPSC Secretary Pradip Kumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.