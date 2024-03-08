Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy deceived women and Backward Classes in A.P., alleges Lokesh

March 08, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KADIRI (Sri Sathya Sai District)

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is synonymous with deception, as he betrayed women and Backward Classes in the State.

Addressing the TDP’s ‘Sankharavam’ public meeting at Kadiri in the Sri Sathya Sai district on March 8 (Friday), Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no moral right to ask for votes as he failed to keep his word for women.

“What happened to the promises of total prohibition and pension for women of SC/ST/BC and minorities who completed 45 years?“ Mr. Lokesh questioned.

“The promises of Amma Vodi for all children and construction of 30 lakh houses for women also turned into a farce,” he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh further alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done grave injustice to the BCs by diverting their sub-plan funds to the tune of ₹75,000 crore in the last five years. He reiterated that the TDP-JSP combine government would implement interest-free education loans to the students. “The BC Declaration of the TDP-JSP is now sending shivers down the spine of the YSRCP cadres,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that the YSRCP government made the life of the common man miserable by hiking power charges nine times and APSRTC charges thrice, besides hiking the prices of liquor and house tax, and prices of essential commodities.

The TDP leader said that the Chief Minister should answer the allegations of his cousin Suneetha Narreddy that he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) and his followers were behind the murder of her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. “The Chief Minister who failed to do justice to his sister and mother can’t do justice to women,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Referring to the agrarian and public issues in the undivided Anantapur district, he said that it was the TDP government that ushered in the industrial boom in the drought-prone region. He said the TDP-JSP combine was committed to augmenting industrial development in the district, apart from bailing out farmers from the burning issues.

Displaying the ‘red book’ to the crowds, Mr. Lokesh said the moment the government would change in the State, the officials and YSRCP cadres who committed mistakes would be taken to task. He said the contents of the book also drew the attention of the Apex court.

Senior TDP leaders from the Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts took part in the meeting.

