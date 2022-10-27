Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assures supply of quality power to all consumers in Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates the 800-MW third unit of the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nellore district

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing the non-fishermen relief package for the displaced people at the inauguration of the third unit of the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nellore district on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates the 800-MW third unit of the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nellore district

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that his government would ensure quality power to all, including domestic and industrial consumers.

Inaugurating the 800-MW third unit of the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant at Nellaturu, near here, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the first-of-its-kind project using supercritical technology was a mission accomplished by his government.

It was former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had laid the foundation stone for the project with a lot of foresight to put in place the much-needed power infrastructure to ensure speedier industrialisation of the State, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“By God’s grace, the project has come to fruition now,’ the Chief Minister said amid cheers from the assembled gathering.

“The plant will generate power using supercritical technology, which means efficient use of coal and less pollution ”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyChief Minister

The plant, named after the first Dalit Chief Minister, would generate power using supercritical technology, which meant more efficient use of coal and less pollution, the Chief Minister explained, adding, with this, 45% of power was being generated in the public sector. It would add 19 MU of power to the power grid, he added.

He thanked the farmers who had parted with their precious land for the project and also the Krishnapatnam Port.

“I have kept my poll promise to the people,” the Chief Minister said after crediting with a press of the button ₹36 crore to the bank accounts of 16,337 non-fishermen families as part of the special relief package for the displaced people.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also had a dig at former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who he alleged, used to visit people only during the time of elections and failed to reach out to the displaced people.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for ₹93-crore submersible check-dam to find a permanent solution to the water woes of four coastal mandals and a fishermen jetty at a cost of ₹25 crore.

He also sanctioned funds for two bridges at the request of Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and named the Nellore barrage after late leader Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy as sought by YSRCP Kovur MLA N. Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said the State would be in a position to meet 250 MU demand by March 2023 and emerge as a leading State supplying power to other States.

He blamed the previous TDP government for allegedly causing a loss of ₹20,000 crore while signing power purchase agreements (PPAs0 with the private players. He also alleged that the TDP, the Jana Sena Party and a section of the media were resorting to slinging mud with ulterior political motives.

Andhra Pradesh was the only State that ensured to farmers nine hours of free power for agriculture connections during day time, and the same would be continued for the next 30 years, he said.