Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asks banks to extend liberally to tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh

March 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that bankers need not have any apprehensions to sanction loans to the tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting at his camp office, near here, on March 10 (Friday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the bankers could meet only about 49.37% of the target set for loans to tenant farmers up to December 2022.

Credit was extended to only 1,63,811 tenant farmers, he said. While the target was to extend ₹4,000 crore, the banks could give only ₹1,126 crore during the first nine months of the financial year 2022-23, he added.

Exhorting the banks to support the tenant farmers, he said the bankers could make use of the data made available to them.

“The government is providing all documents such as the agreement between the land owner and the tenant farmer at the village secretariat. The tenant farmers are also being extended benefits under the YSR Rythu Bharosa. All the details are being digitised. The details pertaining to cultivation are being e-cropped. Therefore, higher amounts of loan should be granted to the tenant farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the short-term crop loans, he said only 83.36% of the target had been achieved. The bankers should concentrate on achieving the targets completely, he added.

“Banks are paying only 4% interest on the savings of women’s self-help groups, while collecting more interest on loans granted to them. The banks have to reconsider it, and pay more interest on savings of women SHGs,” he said.

Lauding the bankers for extending loans liberally to the petty traders, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy advised them to show similar enthusiasm and stand by them in the future also by supporting the Jagananna Thodu programme.

“At a time when the government is trying to change the rural landscape through the RBKs, digital libraries, English medium schools, village and ward secretariats, skill development centres in all the Assembly constituencies, and a skill development university for improving the skills of the youth and make them stand on their own, it is a must for banks to play more proactive role and encourage the changing economic scenario. The banks should play key role in building these institutions,” the Chief Minister observed.

On the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, he said 352 MoUs worth ₹13,05,663 crore investments had been entered into with entrepreneurs, which would provide employment to 6,03,223 people. He appealed to the bankers to come forward to extend loans to the entrepreneurs and the ancillary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to achieve economic growth and put the State on the development path.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Housing) and Y. Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD); Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana; Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz; AP TIDCO Managing Director Ch. Sridhar; Agriculture Commissioner Ch. Harikiran; APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Srijana; Union Bank of India Managing Director and CEO Manimekhalai; NABARD Chief General Manager M.R. Gopal; and top officials of various banks were present.