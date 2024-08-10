ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister has always given attention to sports, says former Minister

Published - August 10, 2024 06:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Students should excel in sports along with their studies, observes N. Amarnath Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Palamaner MLA N. Amarnath Reddy said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was known for his pro-sports attitude and has always offered patronage to sports and games in the State. He observed that students should excel in sports along with their studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister formally inaugurated the 7th inter-district shooting ball championship at V. Kota mandal headquarters on Saturday. On this occasion, the participants from the 16 districts of Andhra Pradesh were also present.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Amarnath Reddy said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given lot of attention to sports at a time when it was combined Andhra Pradesh. He said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had the honour of building stadiums in the State to promote sports and provide facilities to sportspersons for various events. He added that during the previous TDP government’s tenure, a mini stadium in the remote area of ​​V. Kota was sanctioned and a foundation stone laid. However, the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government ignored it.

“Athletes are like gems from rural areas,” he said, calling upon them to rise to the Olympic-level. He said that he would speak to the Chief Minister to promote sports and do his best to provide facilities for sportspersons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rayalaseema District Shooting Ball Association chairman Naresh Babu and Chittoor District Shooting Ball Association chairman Mahesh, local TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, physical education teachers, and a large number of students participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US