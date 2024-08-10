Chief Minister has always given attention to sports, says former Minister

Former Minister and Palamaner MLA N. Amarnath Reddy said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was known for his pro-sports attitude and has always offered patronage to sports and games in the State. He observed that students should excel in sports along with their studies.

The Minister formally inaugurated the 7th inter-district shooting ball championship at V. Kota mandal headquarters on Saturday. On this occasion, the participants from the 16 districts of Andhra Pradesh were also present.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Amarnath Reddy said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given lot of attention to sports at a time when it was combined Andhra Pradesh. He said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had the honour of building stadiums in the State to promote sports and provide facilities to sportspersons for various events. He added that during the previous TDP government’s tenure, a mini stadium in the remote area of ​​V. Kota was sanctioned and a foundation stone laid. However, the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government ignored it.

“Athletes are like gems from rural areas,” he said, calling upon them to rise to the Olympic-level. He said that he would speak to the Chief Minister to promote sports and do his best to provide facilities for sportspersons.

Rayalaseema District Shooting Ball Association chairman Naresh Babu and Chittoor District Shooting Ball Association chairman Mahesh, local TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, physical education teachers, and a large number of students participated in the programme.