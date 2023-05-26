ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister gives the nod to fill Group-I and Group-II posts

May 26, 2023 02:36 am | Updated May 25, 2023 11:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal to issue a notification to fill Group-I and Group-II posts.

Senior officials met the Chief Minister here on Thursday, and informed him that there were 100 Group-I vacancies and 900 Group-II vacancies in various departments. They also told him that the notification process was in the final stages.

He instructed them to issue the job notification at the earliest and take utmost care in conducting the examinations and finalising the recruitment process.

