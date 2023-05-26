HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister gives the nod to fill Group-I and Group-II posts

May 26, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal to issue a notification to fill Group-I and Group-II posts.

Senior officials met the Chief Minister here on Thursday, and informed him that there were 100 Group-I vacancies and 900 Group-II vacancies in various departments. They also told him that the notification process was in the final stages.

He instructed them to issue the job notification at the earliest and take utmost care in conducting the examinations and finalising the recruitment process.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.