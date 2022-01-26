Chief Minister credits ₹589 crore into accounts of 3.9 lakh women

VIJAYAWADA

26 January 2022 00:10 IST

EBC Nestham aimed at helping the poor, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed ₹589 crore into the accounts of 3,92,674 economically-backward women from upper castes under the EBC Nestham scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme is aimed at improving the livelihoods of economically backward women in the 45-60 age group by providing financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum. “The EBC Nestham was not mentioned in the election manifesto, yet the government has come up with the scheme to help the poor,” the Chief Minister said.

The government implemented similar schemes like YSR Cheyutha and Kapu Nestham to empower middle-aged women, where over 32 lakh women benefited. “The government is committed to women’s empowerment and has partnered with top companies like ITC, Amul, Proctor and Gamble and Reliance to facilitate women with business opportunities,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said. Such initiatives would boost confidence among women to run their businesses effortlessly and make them self-reliant.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government was striving for the overall development of the State duly in accordance with the Constitution. He paid tributes to the constitution-makers as the scheme was being launched on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Women empowerment

Recalling the two and a half years of governance, he said that ₹13,025 crore was spent on the Amma Vodi scheme benefiting over 44 lakh mothers. Almost 61.73 lakh people have been receiving social security pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka, and 78.75 lakh women have benefited through YSR Aasara scheme, he said.

The government not just implemented welfare schemes for women but also appointed women in prominent posts like Legislative Council Vice-Chairperson, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, State Election Officer and also brought 50% reservation for women in all nominated posts and nominated works, he said.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Chairman of Reddy Welfare and Development Corporation Ch. Satyanarayana Reddy, Chairman of Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao, Chairman of Kshatriya Welfare Corporation Pathapati Sarraju, Chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation Seetamraju Sudhakar, Chairman of Arya Vysya Welfare and Development Corporation Kuppam Prasad, EWS Special Chief Secretary G. Anantharamu, GWS Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, GWS Director Shan Mohan and other senior officials were present at the event.