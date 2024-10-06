GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister condoles minor girl’s death in Punganur, assures support to bereaved family

Based on the post-mortem report, there was no evidence of sexual assault in this case, says Home Minister Anitha

Published - October 06, 2024 08:15 pm IST - PUNGANUR (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Transport Minister Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy speaking to the media at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Transport Minister Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy speaking to the media at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, October 6, expressed deep regret over the brutal murder of seven-year-old girl Asfiya in Punganur. Mr. Naidu offered his condolences to the victim’s family over the phone and assured them of full support from the State government.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Transport Minister Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy, and Minister for Minorities Welfare N.M.D. Farooq visited the victim’s family in Punganur on Sunday to express their solidarity with them.

Home Minister Anitha later underscored the government’s commitment to delivering justice in all cases related to violence against women and children and condemned the “politicisation of the tragedy by the YSR Congress Party leaders”.

She alleged that though atrocities against women were reported in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home constituency, Pulivendula, and close to his Tadepalle palace when he was the Chief Minister, the then YSRCP government did not render justice to the victims. She further condemned the alleged spreading of rumours by the YSRCP leaders that the victim in the Punganur case was raped and murdered.

Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the government’s dedication to upholding the law and ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable.

The Ministers expressed dismay at the YSRCP’s alleged attempts “to exploit the situation for political gain” and called for a unified and nonpartisan approach to addressing such sensitive matters.

Based on the post-mortem report, there was no evidence of sexual assault in this case, the Ministers clarified.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / murder / ministers (government) / children

