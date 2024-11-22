Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveils ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision document in Legislative Assembly 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision document containing 10 guiding principles in the Legislative Assembly on November 22, 2024 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

A vision framework was being built, and it would soon be laid down for adaptation, he said.

“The principles are zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resources development, water security, farmers and agri-technology, globally best logistics, cost optimisation - energy and fuel, product perfection, Swachh Andhra, and deep tech in all walks of life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu said Vision-2020 might have been mocked in the past, but the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ document had the proof of concept, and it was not an impossible task.

He pointed out that ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ was in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development of India as a global power. “Andhra Pradesh has all the advantages to make it a reality,” he added.

Mr. Naidu called upon the MLAs to plan how to make their constituencies progressive, and that “vision management units” would be formed in the districts to monitor the implementation of goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said he would shift gears in the administration from December 1, as almost six months passed since the government was formed and a roadmap had been given for taking the State forward.

“We should retain power in 2029. There is no reason why one party can’t rule a State for two, or even three decades. People will elect us again and again as long as we meet their expectations.”N. Chandrababu NaiduChief Minister

The government would bring out revised versions of the ‘Swarna Andhra- 2047’ vision document every year in order to serve the people better, and exhorted the people’s representatives and the bureaucracy to do their best to achieve the desired results.

“We should retain power in 2029. There is no reason why one party can’t rule a State for two, or even three decades. The BJP is an example in Gujarat. People will elect us again and again as long as we meet their expectations,” Mr. Naidu noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.