 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveils ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision document in Legislative Assembly 

Zero poverty, employment, water security, and deep tech are among the 10 guiding principles that the document contains; it has proof of concept and it is not an impossible task, says Chandrababu Naidu

Published - November 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ document is in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development of India as a global power, asserts Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ document is in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development of India as a global power, asserts Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision document containing 10 guiding principles in the Legislative Assembly on November 22, 2024 (Friday).

A vision framework was being built, and it would soon be laid down for adaptation, he said.

“The principles are zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resources development, water security, farmers and agri-technology, globally best logistics, cost optimisation - energy and fuel, product perfection, Swachh Andhra, and deep tech in all walks of life,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said Vision-2020 might have been mocked in the past, but the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ document had the proof of concept, and it was not an impossible task.

He pointed out that ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ was in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development of India as a global power. “Andhra Pradesh has all the advantages to make it a reality,” he added.

Mr. Naidu called upon the MLAs to plan how to make their constituencies progressive, and that “vision management units” would be formed in the districts to monitor the implementation of goals.

The Chief Minister said he would shift gears in the administration from December 1, as almost six months passed since the government was formed and a roadmap had been given for taking the State forward.

“We should retain power in 2029. There is no reason why one party can’t rule a State for two, or even three decades. People will elect us again and again as long as we meet their expectations.”N. Chandrababu NaiduChief Minister

The government would bring out revised versions of the ‘Swarna Andhra- 2047’ vision document every year in order to serve the people better, and exhorted the people’s representatives and the bureaucracy to do their best to achieve the desired results.

“We should retain power in 2029. There is no reason why one party can’t rule a State for two, or even three decades. The BJP is an example in Gujarat. People will elect us again and again as long as we meet their expectations,” Mr. Naidu noted.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.