Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to formally launch free LPG cylinder scheme from Srikakulam on Nov. 1

Eligible families will get three LPG cylinders free of cost in a year; the Deepam 2.0 scheme will entail a budget outlay of ₹2,684 crore per annum

Updated - October 30, 2024 06:40 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handing over a cheque to representatives of petroleum companies to cover the subsidy amount for one month, in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handing over a cheque to representatives of petroleum companies to cover the subsidy amount for one month, in Amaravati on Wednesday.

The supply of three free LPG cylinders per year for a family under the Deepam 2.0 scheme, which is part of the Super Six promises, has come into force with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu releasing the funds required for the scheme’s implementation on Wednesday.

Eligible families booking cylinders October 29 onwards can avail the scheme. Each eligible family can avail three cylinders free of cost in one year. The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the scheme at a public meeting in Srikakulam on November 1 (Thursday) on the occasion of Deepavali.

Mr. Naidu handed over the funds needed for the implementation of the scheme to the representatives of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation at the Secretariat.

The Cabinet, at its recent meeting, gave its consent for an outlay of ₹2,684 crore per annum for the supply of the three free cylinders.

The Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the petroleum companies for an amount of ₹894 crore as the current month’s subsidy. The State Government will be supplying a free cylinder once in every four months as part of the Deepam-2.0 scheme, and will be releasing the necessary funds as and when needed.

Eligible beneficiaries who are going to book a cylinder can now choose to avail the facility. The amount of ₹876 per cylinder, excluding the Central subsidy of ₹25, which will first be paid by the beneficiary, will be credited to their personal bank account within 48 hours.

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, and a few beneficiaries of the Deepam scheme from Tenali, Eluru and Vijayawada were present.

Published - October 30, 2024 06:39 pm IST

