Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu outlines his vision for ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shared his vision for the development of the State with the theme, ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047’, in a meeting with NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam at the Secretariat on July 19 (Friday).

Mr. Naidu said he would ensure that Andhra Pradesh made a valuable contribution to the emergence of India as a global force by making plans for it at his level in the due course and drawing lessons from the reforms introduced by him in the unified State.

The target was to achieve a growth rate of 15% and double the per capita income. He stated that due focus would be laid on eradicating poverty and adopting latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), for bringing about the desired transformation as a progressive State.

AI University

Efforts should be made to develop Amaravati and Visakhapatnam as AI hubs in the future, he suggested, while revealing a plan to establish an AI University in the State.

Further, Mr. Naidu said the government accorded top priority to reviving the agriculture sector and promoting natural farming, and observed that the Rayalaseema region had tremendous scope for setting up food processing industries.

Skilling initiative

“Emphasis has also been laid on the development of the power sector and making skilling an integral part of the school and college curriculums, thereby reaping demographic dividends,” he said.

The government policies should be such that they help in creating wealth, which was the need of the hour. The expertise of reputed institutions such as the IIMs, IITs and the Indian School of Business (ISB) should be utilised to achieve the stated objectives. “Basically, the fruits of development should be taken to the most underprivileged,” Mr. Naidu added.

Ministers N. Lokesh (IT) and Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other senior officials were present.