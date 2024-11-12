 />
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu encourages lawmakers to drive meaningful Assembly debates

Stressing public accountability, Mr. Naidu urged legislators to address the people’s issues in a responsible manner

Published - November 12, 2024 03:52 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu chaired an orientation programme for MLAs at Assembly hall, in which Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also participated on Tuesday (November 12).

Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu chaired an orientation programme for MLAs at Assembly hall, in which Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also participated on Tuesday (November 12). | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a workshop for MLAs and MLCs under the leadership of Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, on Tuesday (November 12) at Assembly conference Hall. The session, focused on Assembly proceedings and budget awareness, aimed at enhancing legislative participation, especially for first-time legislators. Representatives from PRS Legislative Research delivered a detailed presentation on intricacies of the budget.

In his address, the Chief Minister underscored the need for informed and constructive discussions in the Assembly. “MLAs must study government Bills and policies thoroughly and bring meaningful ideas to the table,” he stated. Stressing public accountability, Mr. Naidu urged legislators to address the people’s issues in a responsible manner.

Reflecting on his journey since first becoming an MLA in 1978, Mr. Naidu emphasized that consistent electoral success depends on performance and party structure. He noted the inclusion of 84 first-time MLAs in the current Assembly, with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contributing 61 members, Jana Sena 15, BJP 4, and YSRCP 4.

The CM highlighted how technological advancements, such as live broadcasts and social media, have increased public scrutiny of Assembly proceedings. “What we deliberate here impacts lives. Public policies we draft should bring permanent solutions to pressing issues,” he remarked.

Legislators of the A.P. Legislative Assembly attending an orientation programme chaired by Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu at Assembly hall at Amaravati on Tuesday (November 12).

Legislators of the A.P. Legislative Assembly attending an orientation programme chaired by Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu at Assembly hall at Amaravati on Tuesday (November 12). | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Mr. Naidu stressed continuous learning for legislators, urging them to study State and Central budgets, understand policy needs, and remain well-informed about their constituencies. “The Assembly is a platform to discuss public needs and achievements. People observe their representatives closely, and we must honor their trust,” he added.

He also encouraged legislators to contribute ideas for the Vision-2047 plan, which aims for sustainable and inclusive growth in Andhra Pradesh. “Let the Assembly be a forum for meaningful debates and problem-solving,” he concluded.

