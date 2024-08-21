Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu calls for steps to set up Greyhounds Training Centre, Police Training Academy, FSL in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials of the Home Department to mobilise funds from the Central government for the establishment of the State’s own Greyhounds Training Centre, A.P. Police Training Academy, A.P. State Disaster Response Force Centre, and A.P. Forensic Science Laboratory, and commence works at the earliest.

Addressing a review meeting attended by Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other senior officers on August 21 (Wednesday), Mr. Naidu said the State government would release ₹61 crore towards its share for modernisation of the Police Department, while exhorting the officers and staff to strive to win back public confidence that had been lost in 2019-24 due to their use by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government to settle political scores. The department was beset by lack of capacity-building in the last five years, he stated.

Briefing the media persons about the meeting later, Home Minister V. Anitha said the Chief Minister was so keen on keeping the law and order under check that he expressed his intention to personally monitor the investigation of important cases, where the police might be negligent, and that he was prepared to bring new legislations to curb cybercrimes if the situation warranted. He ordered that cybercrime police stations be set up in all the districts.

Mr. Naidu agreed to a proposal to pay some money towards “investigation charges” to the officers probing the cases, a practice that existed in the unified State of Andhra Pradesh, and wanted that due priority be given to the prevention of road accidents, with focus on drunk driving.

He also told the police officers to sternly deal with those committing offences against girls and women, and curb the menace of drugs and ganja, which were spoiling the lives of youth.

Rise in crime rate

The DGP informed the Chief Minister that the crime rate increased by 46% in 2019-24, the crimes against women went up by 35.91%, and drug and ganja and offences against children increased by a staggering 107.89% and 151.88% during that period.

Responding, Mr. Naidu said he was firm on bringing about the desired change in the Police Department from the grassroot level.

