Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alerts Collectors to possibility of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 8 (Sunday) alerted the District Collectors about the low pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal, saying that there was a likelihood of heavy rains for two days till September 9.

Addressing the Collectors through a teleconference, Mr. Naidu said the fresh spell of rains, which was predicted to be extreme at some places, could aggravate the prevailing situation, especially in the NTR and Guntur districts, which bore the brunt of rains that had been wreaking havoc since August 31. He told the Collectors to be vigilant by closely monitoring the rainfall.

‘Balance flows at projects’

Mr. Naidu said the north coastal districts were already receiving heavy rains, and cautioned the officials on the possibility of floods to the Yeleru reservoir, while stressing the need to balance the flows at projects.

He told the Collectors to be prepared to distribute food and medicines, and to conduct medical camps where heavy rain could cause major inundation.

He also wanted warnings to be issued through loudspeakers in order to save lives and damage to properties. He also wanted them to continuously monitor the floods with the help of drones, with due focus on the Agency areas.

‘Work in tandem’

Further, Mr. Naidu suggested that alert messages be sent to people’s mobile phones regarding floods and heavy rains, and the dangers involved in crossing rivers and streams that were in spate. He insisted that the Collectors have proper coordination among themselves.

Eluru Collector mentioned that over 2,000 people had already been shifted to the rehabilitation centres and were being provided food and other assistance. Srikakulam Collector said the district administration was alert to the possibility of floods to the Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu, along with senior officials, visited the flood-hit YSR Colony and other areas in Vijayawada.