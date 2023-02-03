Chief Minister asks officials to gear up for launch of ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme in Andhra Pradesh

February 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare themselves for launching the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme, aimed at resolving people’s grievances.

During a review meeting with the heads of various departments on the preparatory measures for launching the programme at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister discussed the procedures to be followed in the disposal of grievances. Steps should be taken to track every request till it was resolved, he said.

Weekly audits

The applications received should also be tracked and monitored, besides conducting weekly audits, and reports should be taken accordingly for the smooth functioning of the programme.

Elaborating further, he said the existing call centres should be linked to receive applications and complaints in various government departments.

Officials should also re-examine and restructure the existing methods for resolving grievances in various departments.

Monitoring units

Along with the CMO, there should be a Jaganananku Chebudam project monitoring wing in every government department. Later, the project monitoring units should be established at the district, mandal, municipality and corporations levels as well, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the programme would be an improvisation of the existing Spandana, which would run smoothly only if the monitoring units functioned effectively. Requests and complaints would be reported by the people if their work was not done properly by the concerned department.

Finding solution to the satisfaction of the people would be a challenging task for the officials. The officials should go ahead by adopting patience, re-examination and restructuring the procedures, he said, adding that there were chances of receiving the highest number of complaints from the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Home, Health and Family Welfare departments as per the Spandana data.

Focus should be laid by the heads of departments for quick disposal of the complaints. He also directed the officials to upgrade the skills of staff through an orientation programme, and formulate guidelines for setting up monitoring units to dispose of the requests in the stipulated time period. A letter should be taken from the respondent after resolving his request, he said.

If any request was rejected, the officials should act very carefully and the applicants should be satisfied with the process. Directing the officials to be very hard in matters relating to corruption, the Chief Minister said there should be a fear of doing wrong.

Coordination committee

A coordination committee should be appointed at the mandal/municipal level. The Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal officials should meet every week to resolve the complaints received by the police, he said, adding that the heads of departments should convene a meeting with the District Collectors soon and make them aware of the programme.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, and SERP CEO A. Md Imtiaz were present.