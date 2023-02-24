Chief Minister asks officials to ensure there are no power outages in Andhra Pradesh during summer

February 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials of the Energy Department to ensure that there are no power outages during summer.

At a review meeting on the Energy Department held at his camp office on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also wanted the officials to see that enough coal stocks were maintained at the thermal power stations in the State.

“There should be no power cuts in the name of shortage. Also, there should be no interruptions in the functioning of the thermal power stations. Maintenance of enough coal stocks is a must for this,” he said.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the demand had gone up in the State from the second week of February. The power consumption might go up to 240 million units and 250 million units on an average daily in March and April respectively.

The Power Exchange India was also intimated in advance about the estimated demand in the coming months, they said.

Enquiring about the pending agricultural power connections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no delay in sanctioning agricultural connections.

Agricultural connections

The officials said that agricultural connections were being sanctioned soon after receiving the applications. They said 1.06 lakh agricultural connections had been given in the present fiscal. Another 20,000 connections would be given by March-end, they added. Quality electricity was being supplied to the consumers, the officials, and added that 100 new substations would start functioning from March-end.

So far, 2.18 lakh power connections were given to houses being constructed for the poor across the State and more would be given as the constructions progressed, they said.

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, AP-Transco JMDs Pridhvi Tej and Malla Reddy, CPDCL CMD Padma Janardhan Reddy, NREDCAP MD S. Ramana Reddy and other senior officials were present.