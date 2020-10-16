Chief Minister asks civic bodies to become self-sustainable

VIJAYAWADA

16 October 2020 00:35 IST

‘Revenue generated should be spent only on local development’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will not touch the revenue generated by the municipal corporations and municipalities, and has ordered that it be spent on local development. He has called upon the local bodies to strive to achieve self-sustainability to the extent possible.

Addressing a review meeting on the reforms to be initiated in the urban local bodies on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for evolving standard operating procedures that help in rendering citizen services in the desired manner, and said the government would pay the employees’ salaries through ‘010 head of account’ as usual.

Thrust areas

He instructed the officials to give due priority to drinking water supply and sanitation. He said that an action plan should be drafted for improving the financial standing of the corporations and municipalities by doing a detailed study of the expenditure (operational and maintenance, employees’ salaries and other expenses) and the various sources of revenue.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretaries S.S. Rawat (finance) and J. Syamala Rao (municipal administration), and Commissioner G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar were among those present.