Chief Justice visits Srisailam temple, dam

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari visited the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam on Sunday. The Chief Justice was given a traditional welcome at the Mahadwaram by Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao and temple archakas.

Justice Maheshwari, after visiting all the temples within the complex, participated in the Mahamangalaharathi of the presiding deities. Joint Collector Ravi Pattanshetty and District Judge Radhakrishna Krupasagar accompanied the dignitary during his visit to the temple and later to the Srisailam Dam.

The inflows into Srisailam Dam have come down to 37,026 cusecs and similar quantum was being released from Malyal and Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator for irrigation in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts. The Chief Justice visited the dam’s view point and later went around the museum. Dam Superintendent Engineer Kamatham Srinivasulu and other officials explained to him the construction and operational aspects of the Srisailam Dam.

The Chief Justice had arrived in Srisailam on Saturday night and District Collector G. Veerapandian welcomed him as per protocol.