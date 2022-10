Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra taking part in the ‘Abhishekam Seva’ of Lord Venkateswara, at the Tirumala temple on Friday.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra accompanied by his family members took part in the weekly Abhishekam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in the early hours of Friday.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded Justice Mishra a traditional reception and escorted him into the sanctum where he took part in the ritual that lasted for more than an hour.