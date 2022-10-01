Chief Justice of India prays at Tirumala temple

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his wife Amita.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy extended him a traditional reception at the main entrance of the temple and led him into the sanctum sanctorum, where he offered prayers to the deity.

Later, the priests rendered ‘Vedasirvachanams’ on the visiting dignitaries. The authorities presented him the ‘laddu prasadam’, the New Year calendar, and a diary.



Earlier in the morning Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra visited the temple and offered prayers.