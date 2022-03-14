Chief Justice of India prays at Srisailam temple

Justice Ramana performs special pujas to the presiding deities

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being blessed by a priest at the Srisailam temple in Kurnool district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice Ramana performs special pujas to the presiding deities

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana along with his family members had darshan of Bhramaramba and Mallikarjuna Swamy at the Srisailam temple on Monday.

Justice Ramana, who had arrived at the temple complex on Sunday night, reached the temple for an early morning darshan where they were welcomed traditionally by the priests with ‘mangalavadyam’ at the Mahadwaram (main entrance).

First, the couple performed . They performed Mahanyasa Rudrabhishekam to the main deity in the sanctum sanctorum. This was followed by Kumkuma Archana in Bhramaramba Ammavari temple. The couple were blessed by the Vedic Pundits on the temple premises.

Later, they participated in the Chandi, Rudra Homams at Kanchi Kamakoti Sankaramatham and left for Hyderabad in the afternoon.

Telangana Chief Justice Chandra Sharma, Supreme Court Registrar Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, Andhra Pradesh High Court Registrar General A.V. Ravindra Babu, State Endowments Commissioner M. Hari Jawaharlal, District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, Principal District Judge V.R.K.K. Sagar, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna, and Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy accompanied the Chief Justice of India.