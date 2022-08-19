Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana prays at Tirumala temple

August 19, 2022 15:32 IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana visits Tirumala temple on August 19, 2022.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana on Friday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his wife and other family members.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana swamy, TTD Chairman Y V. Subba Reddy and Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded a traditional reception on his arrival at the temple complex and escorted into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisances to the presiding deity.

Later the priests rendered Vedasirvachanams on Justice Ramana and his entourage while the authorities presented him the laddu and teertha prasadams of Lord.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judges of AP High Court Justice A.V. Ravindra Babu, D. Venkataramana and other judicial officers accompanied him.

