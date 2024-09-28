ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud prays at Tiruchanoor temple

Published - September 28, 2024 09:30 pm IST - TIRUMALA

He will offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on September 29

G P SHUKLA
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud offering prayers at the temple of Goddess Padmavati, in Tiruchanoor on Saturday.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud arrived at the Tirupati airport on September 28 (Saturday) as part of his two-day pilgrimage. Later, he visited the temple of Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor, where he was extended a warm reception by TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, and Deputy Executive Officer Govindarajan. After an overnight stay in Tirupati, Justice Chandrachud would visit the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on September 29 (Sunday) along with his family members, said TTD’s PRO T. Ravi.

