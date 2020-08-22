Chief Justice of A.P. High Court prays at Tirumala

Tirumala

22 August 2020 14:25 IST

Later he motored down to Tirupati and also paid a visit to the temple of goddess Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor.

Chief Justice of High Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari on Saturday offered his prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

On his arrival at the main entrance of the temple he was traditionally received by the priests and TTD Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and other officials and led into the sanctum sanctorum where he stood in front of the main deity and offered his prayers.

While the chief priest presented him with ‘Silk vastram’ of the deity vedic pundits showered Vedasirvachanams and authorities presented him with memento and laddu prasadam.

