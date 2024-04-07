GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Electoral Officer issues notice to Chief Minister Jagan for his ‘disparaging remarks’ against Naidu

Seeking an explanation within 48 hours, Mukesh Kumar Meena says the comments allegedly made against the TDP national president are prima facie violative of the Model Code of Conduct

April 07, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on April 7 (Sunday) issued a notice to Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking an explanation, within 48 hours of receiving the notice, on the disparaging comments he allegedly made at the ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting at Puthalapattu on April 3 that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was a “habitual offender.”

The complaint lodged by TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah would otherwise be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for appropriate action, the CEO said in the notice.

Mr. Meena said in the notice that he found the comments / posts by the Chief Minister were, prima facie, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), while pointing out that the ECI had issued an advisory to the political parties on the plummeting level of public discourse during campaigning, and that an advisory thereof expected decorum by political parties and candidates in general, and the star campaigners in particular.

ECI guidelines

The ECI had made it clear that any genre of surrogate, or indirect violation of the MCC would be dealt with sternly. As per the MCC, the use of provocative and inflammatory statements, use of intemperate and abusive language, transgressing the limits of decency, and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level-playing field.

The MCC was aimed at prohibiting attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

