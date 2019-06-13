Chicken sells for ₹300 a kg in Kurnool

High bird mortality owing to the prevailing heatwave conditions has the chicken prices going through the roof in Kurnool district. The per kg price has become almost doubled.

Poultry farm owners say that the maximum day temperature which has been hovering beyond 40 degrees Celsius for the last 10 days thousands have resulted in a spurt in bird mortality.

Given the situation, chicken that was available for ₹130 a kg is now being sold for somewhere between ₹230 and ₹260. At some places, it has touched ₹300 mark, burning holes in the pocket of the consumers.

“As vegetable prices shoot up in the summer, chicken and eggs become viable alternatives for every kitchen. Thus the demand picks up, so does the chicken price as poultry farmers and retailers cash in on it,” says Animal Husbandry Deputy Director P. Ramanaiah.

However, he said, the situation is different this time. “The available stock of around 4 lakh broiler chicken in the district is far from adequate to meet the demand. Poultry farming was a thriving venture here once. But, we are sourcing chicken from the neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka now,” Mr. Ramanaiah adds.

Business losing sheen

B. Venkataramudu, a poultry farmer from Gargeyapuram, explains the reasons for the business losing its sheen. “Running a poultry farm has become an expensive affair with a little guarantee of profit. The feed prices have gone up by 40%, not to mention the ever-increasing cost of medicines. The losses owing to bird mortality is increasing year after year. At least 500 birds have died at my farm owing to excessive heat in the last 10 days,” he says.

Now, many poultry farm owners are opting out from the business and converting their premises into warehouses. “Maintaining warehouses needs less investment, but yields good money,” Mr. Venkataramudu reasons out.

‘Pakodi’ vendors suffer

Meanwhile, the roadside vends selling ‘chicken pakodi’ are feeling the cascading effect and jacked up the prices. The pakodis which were available for ₹30 per 100 gram a month ago is now being sold for ₹50, making many shy away from their favourite snack. “I am only making half of the money I used to make a month ago as half of the snack at my vend remains unsold,” says a vendor.

‘Input subsidy can help’

The poultry farmers say that government subsidy can bail them out. “Except for the exemption from electricity bill, poultry farm owners do not get any input subsidy which can prevent them from shutting down their business,” Mr. Venkataramudu opines.