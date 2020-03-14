Chicken, eggs safe to eat: Collector

Anantapur

14 March 2020 00:53 IST

“Do not believe rumours on social media. There is no harm in consuming eggs and chicken,” said District Dollector G. Chandrudu.

He told reporters at the Collectorate here on Friday to shed light on the rumours being shared on social media about COVID-19. He said that the rumours around consuming poultry products were completely false.

“Like SARS in 2002, and MERS in 2012-13, COVID-19 does not spread from poultry products and people can consume chicken, eggs and milk,” he said.

“By taking necessary precautions the spread of the disease can be prevented,” he said.

The coronavirus would not spread through the air as the virus would hit the ground and not float in the air. “Wash your hands frequently with soap, and clean your hands with sanitiser,” advised the Collector.

Pamphlets were being printed by the Medical and Health Department to create awareness among people on the virus, he said.