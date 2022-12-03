Chhattisgarh woman Maoist Dy. Commander surrenders before Andhra Pradesh police

December 03, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

A 30-year-old woman Deputy Commander of banned CPI (Maoist) party, Kovvasi Pojje, active in South Bastar, surrendered before Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday.

Native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Pojje belongs to Gutti Koya tribe and joined the Maoists when she was 13 years old.

She allegedly participated in an exchange of fire, in which 22 CRPF Jawans were killed, at Jeeruguda in Sukma district in April, 2021. She carries an INSAS rifle. In a press release, Alluri Sitarama Raju SP S. Sateesh Kumar claimed Pojje was vexed with the Maoist ideology and attracted towards Parivarthana programme of the Andhra Pradesh police.

Dalam Member, Madivi Sanker, 25, also surrendered before the police in Chintoor on Saturday.