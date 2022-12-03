Chhattisgarh woman Maoist Dy. Commander surrenders before Andhra Pradesh police

December 03, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

Active in Bastar, she joined the Maoists as minor

The Hindu Bureau,Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

A 30-year-old woman Deputy Commander of banned CPI (Maoist) party, Kovvasi Pojje, active in South Bastar, surrendered before Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Pojje belongs to Gutti Koya tribe and joined the Maoists when she was 13 years old.

She allegedly participated in an exchange of fire, in which 22 CRPF Jawans were killed, at Jeeruguda in Sukma district in April, 2021. She carries an INSAS rifle. In a press release, Alluri Sitarama Raju SP S. Sateesh Kumar claimed Pojje was vexed with the Maoist ideology and attracted towards Parivarthana programme of the Andhra Pradesh police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dalam Member, Madivi Sanker, 25, also surrendered before the police in Chintoor on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US