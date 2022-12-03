  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Chhattisgarh woman Maoist Dy. Commander surrenders before Andhra Pradesh police

Active in Bastar, she joined the Maoists as minor

December 03, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau,Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

A 30-year-old woman Deputy Commander of banned CPI (Maoist) party, Kovvasi Pojje, active in South Bastar, surrendered before Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday.

Native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Pojje belongs to Gutti Koya tribe and joined the Maoists when she was 13 years old.

She allegedly participated in an exchange of fire, in which 22 CRPF Jawans were killed, at Jeeruguda in Sukma district in April, 2021. She carries an INSAS rifle. In a press release, Alluri Sitarama Raju SP S. Sateesh Kumar claimed Pojje was vexed with the Maoist ideology and attracted towards Parivarthana programme of the Andhra Pradesh police.

Dalam Member, Madivi Sanker, 25, also surrendered before the police in Chintoor on Saturday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.