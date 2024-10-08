GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh man gets 10-year imprisonment in murder case in Kakinada district

Published - October 08, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

 

A local court has awarded 10 years of imprisonment to Kosi Madvi, who was convicted in a 2023 case of murder in Timmapuram police limits in Kakinada district. The convicted is a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. According an official release issued by Kakinada Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, Mr. Kosi had beaten Guttula Srinu to death during a dispute between them over the stealing of a sewing machine.

The incident occurred while the convicted was staying near Kakinada to work as labourer in a highway road project. In 2023, the convicted had reportedly stolen the sewing machine of the petitioner, S. Swaroopa. Later, Ms. Swaroopa’s friend, Guttula Srinu, had confronted him and had an argument leading to a clash between them that resulted in the death of Srinu.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:25 pm IST

