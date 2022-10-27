Chhattisgarh govt. invites Roja for tribal dance festival

:

Parliamentary Secretary and Jagdalpur MLA (Chhattisgarh) Rekhchand Jain met Andhra Pradesh Youth Services, Culture and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja at the Secretariat on Thursday.

He invited her to attend a tribal dance festival being organised by the Chhattisgarh government from November 1 to 3.

Ms. Roja felicitated him by presenting a shawl and a memento.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargav and Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Culture Commission CEO Mallikarjuna Rao were also present.