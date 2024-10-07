ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh encounter: kin of Maoist seek clarity on his safety

Published - October 07, 2024 05:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kamalesh, alias R.K., a native of Krishna district, is reportedly present at the site of Exchange of Fire; the police have illegally detained a few Naxalites, alleges APCLC, and demands their production in court immediately

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A picture from the spot where 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with Police in ​​the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, on Sunday. A total of 31 bodies of Naxalites have been recovered. | Photo Credit: ANI

Family members of Maoist leader Kamalesh, alias R.K., have urged the Chhattisgarh police to reveal whether he is safe or not.

A native of Krishna district, Mr. Kamalesh had been in the Naxal movement since two decades. He was heading the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the banned CPI(Maoist).

About 31 Naxalites were shot dead in an Exchange of Fire (EoF) in the Dantewada and Narayanapur forests on October 4.

“Mr. Kamalesh is a native of the Poranki area in Krishna district. We have received information through various televisions channels that he died in the Exchange of Fire. But the police officers have not mentioned his name in the list of deceased Maoists,” a relative of Mr. Kamalesh told The Hindu on Sunday.

“We request the Chhattisgarh police to give clarity on the list of deceased Naxals,” said a family member.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC) State secretary Chilaka Chandrashekar said there were rumours that a few top leaders, including Centre Committee secretary Namballa Keshava Rao, Tamballapalli Vasudeva Rao of Warangal, and Mr. Kamalesh, were present during the Exchange of Fire.

Mr. Chandrashekar alleged that the police, who cordoned the forests between Dantewada and Narayanpur, had taken a few Naxalites into custody after the encounter.

“A few injured Maoists were illegally detained by the DRG and STF teams of the Chhattisgarh police. We demand that the police produce the Naxalites in court immediately,” Mr. Chandrashekar said.

