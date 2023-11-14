HamberMenu
Chevireddy walks 6km to present ‘Saarey’ to Goddess Padmavati

November 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy arriving at Tiruchanur temple by carrying ‘Saarey’ on foot from his native village on Tuesday, to be presented to Goddess Padmavati as part of the ongoing Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented ‘Saarey’ — comprising a silk sari and other goodies — to Goddess Padmavati on Tuesday, when ‘Gaja Vahanam’, the most auspicious procession was conducted as part of the ongoing Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

Mr. Reddy traditionally presents the ‘Saarey’ every year as the local legislator, under whose constituency the Tiruchanur temple falls. Carrying a silver plate on his head, accompanied by his family members, he walked all the way from Sri Venkateswara temple in his native Thummalagunta village to Tiruchanur temple, covering a distance of nearly 6 km. His son and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy also walked along with him, passing through Gandhipuram and Avilala Panchayats before entering Tiruchanur village.

The procession moved ahead slowly, beating drums and blowing wind instruments, even as the city roads were abuzz with traffic. Local residents also joined the procession by chanting ‘Govinda Govinda’, while some presented drinking water and fruits to the participants.

