Chevireddy vows to stand by patients

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy comforted COVID-19 patients and announced that the government will provide treatment to them in corporate hospitals extending treatment under Aarogyasri.
At the COVID coordination committee meeting held here with Joint Collector K.Veerabrahmam, TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna, secretary S. Lakshmi and members of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Tirupati chapter here on Sunday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy spoke of the importance of infusing confidence in the public about the government’s sincere efforts by offering corporate-level treatment and the need for the public to stay confident and face the situation courageously.
“Those testing positive shall focus on taking nutritional food and better treatment, apart from boosting their immunity. Let us understand that nobody is an exception to this virus,” the Chandragiri MLA said.
He insisted on steps to release the results at the earliest and prevent infection from positive cases to others while shifting them to quarantine facility. Ambulances will be kept ready at the Tirupati Rural MPDO’s office for emergency shifting. It was also decided to keep books at the quarantine centre so as to keep the inmates mentally busy. Similarly, toys and play material would be in place for the benefit of children.
