Chevireddy turns Jagan’s campaign vehicle’s brief stopover at Chandragiri into a grand procession

April 03, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who is known for his extravagance in publicising and promoting the YSR Congress Party’s events, proved his prowess on Wednesday as he made grand arrangements for the brief passage of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s election campaign vehicle through his constituency.

As Mr. Jagan’s ‘Memantha Siddham’ caravan moved from the Punganur constituency into Puthalapattu, both located in the Chittoor district, it briefly entered the Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district for less than a 10-km distance — passing through the small stretch between Padiputlabailu and Damalacheruvu.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy deployed 45 massive cranes on either side of the road to hold the garlands in the party colours of green, white and blue. Welcome arches, plantain trees on either side of the road and garlands made of mango leaves adorning the roadside were also arranged.

Thousands of people were stationed at the stretch to shower flower petals on the caravan, while women performed the traditional practices of breaking ‘pumpkin’ and taking ‘Harathi’. Crackers also burst throughout the procession. The MLA, accompanied by his son and MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, boarded the vehicle and waved at the cheering crowd.

Responding to this grand display, the Chief Minister personally appreciated Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s efforts.