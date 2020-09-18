Chevireddy objects toparties targeting Jagan

Chief Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has objected to certain political parties blaming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the incidents unfolding around Hindu places of worship in the State.
Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy accused the Opposition leader, N. Chandrababu Naidu, of unleashing a malicious campaign against the government for certain development, which he termed ‘unfortunate’, and projecting as if they were the handiwork of the State.
Reiterating the government’s resolve to protect the temples and its properties, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said the culprits would certainly be brought to book. “People will know in the coming days about our commitment. Those utilising religion for deriving political mileage will be remembered for the same in history,” he said.
In the same vein, he also called the TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy as a staunch and devout Hindu, with a noble and humanitarian outlook. He lashed out at the opposition parties for trying to besmirch his image on religious lines and project him in a poor light.
