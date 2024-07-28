Chevireddy Mohith Reddy’s arrest over attack on Pulivarthi Nani creates ripples in Tirupati

The arrest of YSRCP Chandragiri candidate and former Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (25) in the case of the attack on TDP candidate from the constituency Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) after the recent general elections has created ripples in the political landscape of Tirupati district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mohith Reddy, son of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, former MLA and a close confidant of YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the immigration authorities when he was about to fly to Dubai from Bengaluru International Airport on July 27 (Saturday) night. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy termed the arrest as ‘unwarranted’, claiming that his son had no role in the incident.

Mr. Mohith Reddy, who got his MS degree from Warwick University in London, took a plunge into active politics by becoming the MPP of Tirupati Rural mandal in the last local body elections. Later, he was appointed the TUDA Chairman by the previous YSRCP government and was fielded from the Chandragiri Assembly seat, which was earlier represented by his father, during the last general elections. However, Mr. Mohith Reddy lost the general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack on Mr. Nani’s car in the vicinity of the strongroom set up for EVMs on Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tirupati was one of the major violence cases witnessed after the elections in the State. Mr. Mohith’s car was also set afire earlier by his rival groups at a village 15 km away from Tirupati.

The cameras attached to Mr. Nani’s car clearly showed that the attackers belonged to the YSRCP. But, Mr. Mohith was present along with the Collector and Joint Collector inside the strongroom at the time of the attack. He was named 37th accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy squarely blamed the TDP regime for bringing his son to street politics. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said that he would go to any extent to prove his innocence and stand by the people of Chandragiri.

He said his son was about to board a flight to Dubai to attend the wedding of his friend when he was arrested.

Two days ago, he told the media that the attack was faked by Mr. Nani, producing the SVIMS hospital documents that showed no major injuries on the latter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.