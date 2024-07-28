GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chevireddy Mohith Reddy released hours after arrest in Pulivarthi Nani attack case

YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy denies any role of his son in the case, blames TDP government for the arrest

Updated - July 28, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Ranagarajan
YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been named an accused in the case of attack on TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani in the aftermath of general elections in Tirupati.  

YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been named an accused in the case of attack on TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani in the aftermath of general elections in Tirupati.   | Photo Credit: File photo

YSRCP Chandragiri Assembly candidate and former Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (25), who was arrested on July 27 (Saturday) night in connection with the case pertaining to the attack on TDP leader Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) in the aftermath of general elections in Andhra Pradesh, was released on July 28 (Sunday), after the police served him a notice under Section 41 of the Cr.PC.

The YSRCP activists led by Mr. Mohith Reddy’s father and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy staged a silent protest at the SVU Campus police station. They called off the protest after the unexpected release of Mr. Mohith Reddy.

Mr. Mohith Reddy, son of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, former MLA and a close confidant of YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the immigration authorities when he was about to fly to Dubai from Bengaluru International Airport on July 27 (Saturday) night. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy termed the arrest as ‘unwarranted’, claiming that his son had no role in the case.

Mr. Mohith Reddy, who got his MS degree from Warwick University in London, took a plunge into active politics by becoming the MPP of Tirupati Rural mandal in the last local body elections. Later, he was appointed the TUDA Chairman by the previous YSRCP government and was fielded from the Chandragiri Assembly seat, which was earlier represented by his father, during the last general elections. However, Mr. Mohith Reddy lost the general election.

The attack on Mr. Nani’s car in the vicinity of the strongroom set up for EVMs on Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tirupati was one of the major violence cases witnessed after the elections in the State. Mr. Mohith’s car was also set afire earlier by his rival groups at a village 15 km away from Tirupati.

The cameras attached to Mr. Nani’s car clearly showed that the attackers belonged to the YSRCP. But, Mr. Mohith was present along with the Collector and Joint Collector inside the strongroom at the time of the attack. He was named 37th accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy squarely blamed the TDP regime for bringing his son to street politics. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said that he would go to any extent to prove his innocence and stand by the people of Chandragiri.

He said his son was about to board a flight to Dubai to attend the wedding of his friend when he was arrested.

Two days ago, he told the media that the attack was faked by Mr. Nani, producing the SVIMS hospital documents that showed no major injuries on the latter.

Earlier, the police cautioned Mr. Mohith Reddy against leaving the country in view of the lookout notice issued against him.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.